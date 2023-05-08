Dead – Death – Obituary News : Possible rewritten title: “Suspected suicide of Class 12 student” (39 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Private School in Guwahati as Class 12 Student Found Dead

A shocking incident has rocked a private school in Guwahati, as a student of class 12 was found dead in mysterious circumstances. The victim, who hailed from Arunachal Pradesh, was residing in the school hostel at the time of the incident. It is suspected that the student died by suicide, although the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Discovery of the Tragic Incident

The tragedy came to light early in the morning, when the body of the deceased was discovered on the fourth floor of the hostel. The school authorities immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and sent the body for post-mortem. The identity of the student has not been disclosed yet, as the family is yet to be informed of the tragic incident.

Investigation into the Cause of Death

An investigation has been initiated by the police to ascertain the exact cause of death. While it is suspected that the student died by suicide, the police are examining all possible angles to the case. The authorities have also appealed to the public to refrain from speculating or spreading rumors about the incident, and to wait for the official investigation report before drawing any conclusions.

School Authorities React to the Tragedy

The school authorities have expressed shock and grief at the tragic incident, and have suspended all classes for the day as a mark of respect for the deceased. They have also assured the parents and guardians of the students that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and well-being of all students in the school.

Crisis Counselling for Students

The school has also arranged for crisis counselling sessions for the students, in order to help them cope with the trauma and shock of the incident. The authorities have urged the parents and guardians of the students to cooperate with the school in this regard, and to encourage their children to avail of the counselling services.

Appeal to Address the Issue of Mental Health

The incident has once again highlighted the need to address the issue of mental health, especially among young students who are under immense pressure to perform well in academics and other activities. Many experts have pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns and restrictions have further exacerbated the issue of mental health, as students are forced to stay indoors and face increased stress and anxiety.

The authorities have appealed to the government and other stakeholders to take urgent steps to address the issue of mental health among students, and to provide them with the necessary support and resources to cope with the challenges of academic and personal life.

Conclusion

The tragic incident at the private school in Guwahati has once again highlighted the need to address the issue of mental health among students, and to provide them with the necessary support and resources to cope with the challenges of academic and personal life. The authorities have urged the public to refrain from speculating or spreading rumors about the incident, and to wait for the official investigation report before drawing any conclusions. Meanwhile, the school authorities have suspended all classes for the day and arranged for crisis counselling sessions for the students, in order to help them cope with the trauma and shock of the incident.

News Source : The Assam Tribune

Source Link :Class 12 student found dead; suicide suspected/