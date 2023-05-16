Dead – Death – Obituary News : Prayer Vigil for Burlington’s Garrett Rice – Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Garrett Rice Obituary, Death

We regret to notify you that Mr. Garrett Rice passed away unexpectedly last afternoon. You have been informed of the most recent events. While we do this, a profound sense of loss permeates our hearts.

His parents, Ethan and Sarah Rice, as well as the rest of his family, are in our prayers as they go through this trying time. We also sincerely pray for the well-being of the other members of the family.

We cordially extend an invitation to you to attend tomorrow night’s prayer service in Burlington. The meeting will take place in Burlington. In the future, the meeting’s location will be disclosed.

More information on the funeral services will be made available to those who have shown interest as soon as it is practically possible. Please confirm for us that you still adore Garrett even if he is no longer physically present with us and we cannot see him.

This is because even though Garrett is not physically with us, you still care about him. You are in charge of looking after him even though we are unable to see him right now.

Getting close to us and our suffering, allowing us to cry and sorrow while you stand by our side, will make it abundantly clear to us that you are there for us during this terrible time. Become close to us and our grief. In the middle of our mourning and tears. Amen.

Prayer Service Details

Tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m., we will convene in the chapel to say a silent prayer for the Rice family. It would be an honor if you could come and join us. Scripture-filled cards will be readily available for people to share with others or give as presents to one another.

Prayer Vigil

A PRAYER VIGIL will be held on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:00 of the clock in the evening in remembrance of Garrett Wade Rice. The main sanctuary of the Burlington Methodist Church is situated at 207 South Sixth Street in Burlington.

