Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pregnancy discovered day after husband’s fatal truck accident

Tragedy Strikes: Woman Discovers Pregnancy Day After Husband’s Death

Jonathan Rodriguez, a 23-year-old father-of-two, tragically lost his life on May 6, 2017, in Santaquin, Utah, after his young son accidentally ran him over with his truck. The faulty gear stick caused the vehicle to move forward, and his mother, Sonia, was also hit and airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Sadly, Jonathan was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving his wife, Daisy, and children, ages three and five, to grieve.

Just 24 hours later, Daisy was admitted to the hospital with health complications, where she discovered that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child, just one day after the loss of her husband. The family is still recovering from the shock of the tragic events, and Daisy and Sonia are both undergoing treatment for their injuries.

A Beloved Husband, Father, and Role Model

Jonathan Rodriguez was described as one of his sister-in-law’s “favorite people in the world.” He and Daisy were high school sweethearts, and they had two young boys who adored their father and looked up to him as a role model and best friend.

Sara Munoz, Jonathan’s sister-in-law, shared on Facebook, “Jonathan loved his family and always put them first before anything else. Our family is grieving the loss of an amazing man.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Rodriguez family with medical and funeral expenses. The page has already raised more than $16,000 of the $25,000 target.

A Tragic Accident

The accident occurred while the family was fixing up their backyard. A truck parked next to the house began to roll backward, and Jonathan and Sonia tried to stop it from continuing down the slope. Sadly, their efforts led to them being crushed by the truck.

Sara Munoz shared on the GoFundMe page, “Jonathan was 23 years young with a full life of dreams and goals ahead of him. Those that knew Jonathan know that he was a great husband and an amazing father to his two boys. He worked hard to provide his family the beautiful life they had. His life was drastically cut short leaving behind his wife and his kids ages three and five.”

A Bittersweet Discovery

In a later update, Sara shared the news of Daisy’s pregnancy. “My sister was admitted to E.R. last night due to some complications. After running some tests, she was told she is currently pregnant. Jonathan’s last gift to sister and they didn’t even know it.”

The family is still mourning the loss of Jonathan but is grateful for the outpouring of support they have received. Their GoFundMe page continues to receive donations, and the family is touched by the community’s generosity.

A Legacy of Love and Family

Jonathan Rodriguez’s legacy lives on through his family, and his kind and loving nature continues to inspire those who knew him. His children will grow up knowing that their father loved them deeply, and his wife, Daisy, will raise their three children with the same love and devotion that he showed his family every day.

The Rodriguez family has shown incredible strength and resilience in the face of tragedy, and their story serves as a reminder of the power of love and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones.

