Dead – Death – Obituary News : Preliminary autopsy reveals cause of death in Port Arthur fire; fire chief updates probe – Port Arthur News

The initial examination of the deceased suggests the reason for their demise in the Port Arthur inferno; the fire chief provides new information on the inquiry. – Port Arthur News

The Port Arthur Fire Department announced on Friday that preliminary autopsy reports reveal that Antonio Mendoza, 70, and his wife Teresa Maldonado, 74, died from smoke inhalation after a house fire occurred in the 4000 block of Griffing Drive on April 16th, 2023. While the investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing, Fire Chief Greg Benson stated that the home’s electrical system is under close examination as initial indicators suggest that it may be the origin of the fire.

“More work and review needs to be done on this, as this is an initial review,” Benson said.

However, Benson also stated that there was no evidence of physical injuries or violence on the bodies of the deceased couple. The final autopsy results have not yet been released.

The call for the fire was made in the early hours of Sunday morning, and when fire crews arrived, there was a significant amount of fire present in the front and back of the home. Tragically, Mendoza and Maldonado were found inside the house by firefighters.

Family members have created a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral and response costs of the couple, who were well-known for their kindness and generosity.

“The sweetest and kindest persons ever; they would always smile and try to help everyone they could,” said their granddaughter, Maria Ortiz.

The absence of smoke alarms in the home was also noted, underscoring the importance of having functioning smoke alarms in all homes to prevent such tragedies from occurring.

While this investigation is still ongoing, it serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of fire prevention and safety measures in all homes. The Port Arthur Fire Department urges all residents to ensure that they have functioning smoke detectors and to practice fire safety measures to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.