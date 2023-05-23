Dead – Death – Obituary News : Preservation Mirage mourns Robert Marx’s passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Robert Marx: A Legacy of Modernist Architecture

On a sad day yesterday, the architecture world lost a great talent and a source of inspiration. Robert “Bob” Marx, son of Marx Brother Gummo Marx, passed away, leaving behind a legacy of stunning modernist designs that have left an indelible mark on the Coachella Valley.

A Collaborative Effort

Bob Marx’s journey into modernist architecture began when his father convinced him to travel to the desert and build a house for him. It was during this time that Marx met his friend and collaborator, Val Powelson, an architect and designer. Together, they created some of the most iconic modernist designs in the area.

Notable Works

Some of Marx and Powelson’s most notable works include the ‘Sputnik’ house for Gummo Marx, the ‘gull-wing’ Maranz house, and the DaVaal Estates. Marx’s talent also extended to designing and constructing mansions around Tamarisk Country Club for private clientele. He even created a small community of homes called ‘Green Acres’ nearby Tamarisk.

A Man of Great Kindness

Marx was not just a talented architect and designer, but also a man of great kindness and gentleness. He was known to downplay his numerous accomplishments, and his family mentioned that he was particularly proud of the Michael Weems dish and cap portraying the Maranz mansion that was just manufactured by Preservation Mirage.

A Legacy to be Preserved

Many of us have likely appreciated, visited, or even lived in homes that were built by Bob Marx. His contribution to the world of modernist architecture cannot be overstated, and it is our duty to preserve his work for future generations. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

In Conclusion

Robert Marx’s passing is a great loss to the architecture community, but his legacy will live on through his stunning designs. He was a man of great talent, kindness, and humility, and his work will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Bob Marx.

