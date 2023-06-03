Dead – Death – Obituary News : President of Kabi Nazrul Govt College CL dies by suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Kabi Nazrul Govt College Chhatra League President

The sudden death of the president of Kabi Nazrul Govt College Chhatra League, Wasim Rana Tahsan, has left the country in shock. The incident occurred on Friday night when Tahsan allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Chankharpool area of Dhaka.

The Details of the Incident

According to reports, Tahsan was a first-year master’s student in the Islamic history department. At midnight, his friends broke down the door to his room, found him hanging, and took his body down. Later, he was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at around 12:30 am, where the doctor on duty declared him dead.

Inspector Md Bacchu Miah, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said that the body was at the DMCH morgue for an autopsy. The matter has been reported to the police station concerned, he said.

The State of Mind of the Deceased

The deceased’s friend, Babu, said that Tahsan was very upset for the last few days. He wanted to stay alone, and he used to be quiet. They also suggested that he visit Cox’s Bazar for a few days. But he did not say anything about being depressed.

He served as the president of Kabi Nazrul Govt College Chhatra League for the last six months.

The Aftermath

The news of Tahsan’s death has left his family, friends, and colleagues in shock. The cause of his suicide is not yet clear, and the authorities are investigating the matter.

The incident highlights the importance of mental health awareness and support in the country. Suicide rates have been on the rise in recent years, and it is essential to provide individuals with the necessary resources to cope with their mental health issues.

Conclusion

The death of Tahsan is a tragic reminder of the importance of addressing mental health issues in the country. It is crucial to raise awareness about mental health and provide individuals with the necessary resources to cope with their struggles. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tahsan’s family and friends during this difficult time.

News Source : Tribune Report

Source Link :Kabi Nazrul Govt College Chhatra League president reportedly dies by suicide/