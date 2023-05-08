Dead – Death – Obituary News : Preventing Suicide: Manvel Students’ iPhone Video Contest Entry #5

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Manvel High School Seniors Place in State Competition for Short Film on Suicide Prevention

A group of seniors from Manvel High School in Alvin ISD recently placed fifth in the digital video production category of the Technology Student Association contest. Their short film focused on suicide prevention and aimed to spread awareness about the importance of seeking help.

Survey Reveals Prevalence of Suicidal Ideation Among Students

While conducting research for the project, Danna Pena, Justin Okentunmbi, and Sam Thomas sent out a survey at their school and found that many students had attempted suicide or had suicidal ideation. This information strengthened their resolve to create a film that would raise awareness and encourage their peers to seek help if they were struggling.

Stressors Faced by High School Students

According to Pena, students often stress over classes and their personal lives, whether it be about parents divorcing or struggles with AP-level classes. The team recognized that mental health struggles are common among high school students and wanted to address this issue through their film.

Filming on an iPhone and Still Succeeding

The team spent many hours filming on an iPhone, as they did not have access to professional equipment like other schools in the competition. Despite this, they were able to create a successful film that placed fifth in their category.

Okentunmbi remarked, “Our team is very new with video production. We don’t have any type of equipment that the other schools had. So, being able to just film on an iPhone and still come up (fifth) is a success.”

Recognition for Manvel High School Students

Out of the 81 Alvin ISD students who participated in the competition in a variety of categories, four other Manvel High students placed at the state level.

Senior Carlos Marin placed first in the category for business cards, name tags, invitations, flyer newspaper ad-single sheet and screen print communication one-color and multicolor. Senior Melody Beard placed first in conversion of electrical energy into power, and seniors Shera Boban and Nashifa Uddin placed second in forensic science.

Spreading Awareness and Encouraging Help-Seeking

The Manvel High School team’s short film on suicide prevention serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for individuals to seek help if they are struggling. By placing in the state competition, they have helped to spread this message to a wider audience.

News Source : Pooja Bhakta

Source Link :Manvel students’ suicide prevention iPhone video No. 5 in contest/