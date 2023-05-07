Dead – Death – Obituary News : Priest’s Death: What Happened to Fr. Kevin Mullan?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Fr. Kevin Mullan: What happened to him

On May 6, 2023, Fr. Kevin Mullan, the parish priest of Langfield, passed away. His death was announced on social media by various Christian institutions.

St Davogs Drmore wrote on Facebook as

“We pray for the soul of Fr. Kevin Mullan. May he rest in peace.

Our sincere condolences go to his family, housekeeper, many friends, and parishioners who loved him dearly full of character and will be sadly missed.”

Fr. Kevin Mullan: Reason behind the death

The cause of Fr. Kevin Mullan’s death has not been revealed yet, and there is currently no available information. Medical experts have attempted to contact his family and relatives for further details, but no responses have been received thus far.

As soon as sufficient data becomes available, the page will be updated accordingly, and additional information will be provided regarding the cause of Fr. Kevin Mullan’s passing.

Fr. Kevin Mullan: Who was he

Fr. Kevin, who previously served as the secretary and later as the chairperson of Derry Feis, had paid his regular Easter visit to the event a few weeks before his passing.

When newly ordained as a priest at St. Patrick’s in Pennyburn, he was asked to succeed the late Fr. Willie McGaughey, which marked the beginning of his association with the feis. Fr. Kevin’s background as an Irish dancer who had competed in the feis made him an ideal candidate for the position of feis secretary.

In November 2020, Fr. Kevin Mullan, the parish priest of Drumquin, announced his retirement. He was widely recognized and respected for his ecumenical and intercommunity efforts, and he provided care and support to individuals affected by the Market Street bombing in 1998.

Fr. Mullan regarded his decision to leave the parish as “sad” but appreciated the warm hospitality the local community had shown him throughout his many years of residence, as he expressed in the parish newsletter.

Social media tributes to Fr. Kevin Mullan:

My Omagh

Heartbroken to hear the news that Fr Kevin Mullan passed away in the early hours of this morning. The parish priest of Langfield, Drumquin, and formerly parish priest of Christ the King, Omagh. Our sincere condolences go to his family, housekeeper, many friends, and parishioners who loved him dearly. Fondly remembered but never forgotten. R.I.P Fr Kevin

Nicola Taggart

Rip Fr Mullan. Thank you for helping our family in our hours of need. Anything ever needed, we could always call and rely on you for prayers. One mighty man..rest in eternal peace.

Conclusion

The passing of Fr. Kevin Mullan has left a deep void in the hearts of his family, friends, and parishioners. He was a dedicated parish priest who touched the lives of many with his kindness and compassion. His legacy will live on through the memories and tributes shared by those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

News Source : The Republic Monitor

Source Link :What Happened with Fr. Kevin Mullan? Obituary and cause of death of priest/