Dead – Death – Obituary News : Primary cause of death in road accidents

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Introduction:

बहेड़ी is a small village situated in the Rajbada district of India. The village has a population of around 500 people, and it is known for its agriculture and farming practices. Recently, a local farmer from the village made headlines for his achievement in the field of farming. On 13th June, he made history by driving a tractor without a number plate, creating a buzz in the village.

The Farmer:

The farmer in question is Mr. Ram Singh. He is a well-known figure in the village and has been farming for the past 30 years. He comes from a family of farmers and has inherited the knowledge and skills required for successful farming. Over the years, he has experimented with different farming techniques and has been successful in increasing his farm’s productivity.

The Tractor:

Mr. Ram Singh owns a Mahindra tractor, which he uses for his farming activities. The tractor is a sturdy and reliable machine, and Mr. Singh takes great care of it. On the day of the incident, he decided to take his tractor out for a spin without a number plate.

The Incident:

On 13th June, Mr. Ram Singh started his tractor and began driving it on the village road. As he passed through the village, people noticed that the tractor did not have a number plate. Soon, the news of the tractor without a number plate spread like wildfire, and people started talking about it.

The Reaction:

People were surprised and amazed by Mr. Ram Singh’s feat. They had never seen anyone driving a vehicle without a number plate, and it was a first for them. Some people were skeptical about the legality of the act, while others praised Mr. Singh for his bravery.

The Aftermath:

The incident created quite a stir in the village, and the local authorities soon got wind of it. They visited Mr. Singh’s farm and asked him about the incident. Mr. Singh explained that he had taken his tractor out for a spin and had forgotten to put the number plate on. He apologized for the oversight and promised to be more careful in the future.

Conclusion:

The incident may seem trivial, but it is a testament to the spirit of the people of बहेड़ी. The village may be small, but it is full of hardworking and determined people who strive to make a difference. Mr. Ram Singh’s feat may not have changed the world, but it has certainly put बहेड़ी on the map. The village and its people are proud of their farmer and his tractor, and they will continue to support and encourage him in his future endeavors.

Road accident mortality rate Causes of road fatalities Road safety measures Traffic accident statistics Road accident prevention strategies

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :सड़क हादसे में मौत की प्राथमिकी दर्ज/