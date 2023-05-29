Dead – Death – Obituary News : Primary focus on death in road accident in Sarawan.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Usha Devi in Road Accident

On Sunday evening, Usha Devi, a 25-year-old resident of Belatikari under the jurisdiction of Sarwan Representative Station, lost her life in a road accident. She was married to Avadhesh Pujahar.

The Accident

The accident occurred when Usha Devi was returning home from the market on her scooty. An over-speeding truck hit her from behind, causing her to fall and suffer serious injuries. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

Primary Investigation Report

The police have registered a case against the truck driver and the owner. The primary investigation report suggests that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The truck was also found to be overloading and did not have proper documents.

Family’s Grief

The incident has left the family in deep shock and grief. Usha Devi’s parents, husband, and other family members are devastated by the sudden loss. Usha Devi was the youngest of her siblings and was loved by all in the family.

Community’s Response

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many demanding justice for Usha Devi and stricter action against drunk driving. The locals have also demanded better road safety measures to avoid such accidents in the future.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Usha Devi is a reminder of the dangers of drunk driving and the need for stricter laws and enforcement. It is also a reminder that road safety is not just the responsibility of the government but of every citizen. We must all do our part in ensuring that our roads are safe and free from accidents.

