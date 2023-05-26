Dead – Death – Obituary News : Prince Found Dead at Home: Kochi News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted artist CG Prince found dead at his house in Thrissur

CG Prince, a renowned artist who made significant contributions in fields like sculpture, painting, literature and documentary production, was found dead in his house at Chembukkavu on Thursday. He was 62 years old. The news of his sudden demise has left the art community in shock and grief.

Heart attack appears to be the reason for his death, according to his relatives. Neighbours found his house locked for two days, and his relatives got his room opened with the help of the police. Prince was a resident of Thrissur and had made a name for himself in the art world with his exceptional talent.

Prince’s artworks have been showcased in several exhibitions, including ones in Kenya in 2000 and 2005, in the USA in 2008, and the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy in 2015. His sculptures are also displayed in art galleries in the USA, Japan and Kenya. In 2016, a 16-foot tall steel sculpture of an elephant, made by Prince, was installed at Thrissur Nehru Park, which became a landmark for the city.

Prince was not only a talented artist but also a social activist. He was a fellow traveller of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and had made a painting titled “Flowers for Children” on a 1,000 square metre canvas to support children who had suffered during the devastating Kerala floods in 2018. He had also made a documentary on the folklore expert Chummar Choondal titled “Nadodi Nomad”.

Prince’s contributions to the art world have been immense, and his sudden demise has left a void that cannot be filled. His artworks will continue to inspire generations to come, and his name will always be remembered in the art community.

The postmortem of Prince will be held on Thursday, and his family, friends and admirers are mourning his loss. He is survived by three brothers and a sister.

In conclusion, Prince’s sudden death has shocked the art community in Thrissur and beyond. His contributions to the art world will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : TNN

Source Link :Artist Prince Found Dead At His House | Kochi News/