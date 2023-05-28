Dead – Death – Obituary News : Princess Mele Siu‘ilikutapu dies in Auckland

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

HRH Princess Mele Siu‘ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili: A Tribute to Her Life and Legacy

On this day, as we gather for the Coronation of Tupou V, I cannot help but reflect on the life and legacy of my beloved cousin, HRH Princess Mele Siu‘ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili, who recently passed away at the age of 75. She was a remarkable woman who made significant contributions to our society and will be dearly missed.

Princess Siu‘ilikutapu was born in 1948, the second of ten grandchildren of the late Queen Salote Tupou III. She was the first woman to be elected to the Legislative Assembly in Tonga, serving as a People’s Representative from 1975 until 1978. Her commitment to public service was evident from an early age, and her dedication to serving her community and country continued throughout her life.

As a cousin of King Tupou VI, Princess Siu‘ilikutapu was highly respected and held in high esteem in Tongan society. Her accomplishments and contributions to our nation were numerous, and she was a symbol of strength, grace, and dignity. Her passing is a great loss to our community, and her memory will forever be cherished in our hearts.

Princess Siu‘ilikutapu was the eldest daughter of Prince Fatafehi Tu’ipelehake and his wife Melenaite Tupoumoheofo Veikune. Her father was a brother of the late Taufa’ahau Tupou IV. She was raised in a family that valued education, culture, and tradition, and these values shaped her life and her work.

Throughout her career, Princess Siu‘ilikutapu was a champion of women’s rights and worked tirelessly to promote gender equality in our society. She believed that women had a vital role to play in shaping the future of our nation and was committed to empowering women to achieve their full potential.

As we mourn the loss of Princess Siu‘ilikutapu, we also celebrate her life and her many achievements. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the impact she made on our society. She was a true leader, and her dedication to serving her community and country will continue to inspire us all.

In closing, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of Princess Siu‘ilikutapu and to all who knew and loved her. May she rest in peace, and may her memory continue to inspire us to work towards a better, more just, and equitable society for all.

News Source : Matangi Tonga

Source Link :Princess Mele Siu‘ilikutapu passes away in Auckland/