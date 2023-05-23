Dead – Death – Obituary News : Princess Mily’s Daughter Reveals Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Little Princess Mily, Interpreter of “El Telefono”, Passes Away

Peruvian singer Little Princess Mily, known for her role as the interpreter of the popular song “El Telefono” by Pintura Roja, passed away on May 22 after struggling with health complications. Her health had been in decline for some time, with Alejandro Zarate, the group’s pioneer, recently requesting prayers for her recovery.

When Was Little Princess Mily Diagnosed?

In an interview with “Préndete” from Panamericana Televisión, Little Princess Mily’s daughter, Sarai Mendívil, shared more information about her mother’s health problems. She revealed that her mother had been taken to the hospital in an emergency after experiencing strong pain and had stayed there for two weeks in December for exams. She was then diagnosed on December 29 and began treatment for an advanced liver and pancreas problem in January.

What Was the Cause of Her Death?

According to Mendívil, Little Princess Mily’s health continued to deteriorate despite treatment and medication. Her liver problem had been present for 20 years without her knowledge, and she no longer responded well to medications such as morphine in her final days. She passed away peacefully, with relatively little extended suffering.

Little Princess Mily was a beloved figure in Peruvian music, and her passing is a great loss for the industry and her fans. She will be remembered for her contributions to the music of her country and her iconic interpretation of “El Telefono.”

Princess Mily’s death Cause of Princess Mily’s death Daughter reveals Princess Mily’s death details Princess Mily’s daughter speaks about her death Investigation into Princess Mily’s death

News Source : admin_l6ma5gus

Source Link :What was the cause of death of ‘Princess Mily’?: Her daughter reveals details/