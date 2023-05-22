Dead – Death – Obituary News : Principal killed in tractor mishap

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of School Principal in Khotang

Background

Khotang, a district in eastern Nepal, recently witnessed a tragic incident that has left the local community in mourning. Makardhwaj Rai, the headmaster of Beldanda Basic School in Halesi Tuwachung Municipality-1 Bahuni Danda, lost his life in a tractor accident on May 22, 2021.

The Incident

According to reports, Rai was trying to board a tractor when he fell and was crushed by the rear wheel of the vehicle. The incident took place at Bahuni Danda on Sunday evening. Despite efforts to save his life, Rai passed away on the spot. The tractor involved in the accident was registered under the number Ko 2 Ta 4676.

Response

The tragic incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. Rai was a well-respected figure in the area and had contributed significantly to the education sector in Khotang. He had been serving as the headmaster of Beldanda Basic School for several years and was known for his dedication and commitment to his work.

The news of his sudden passing has sparked an outpouring of condolences and tributes from colleagues, students, and members of the wider community. Many have expressed their shock and sadness at the loss of such a valuable member of society.

Police Investigation

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and have arrested the tractor driver. While the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, initial reports suggest that it was a tragic accident that occurred due to an unfortunate series of events.

Conclusion

The death of Makardhwaj Rai is a tragic loss for the people of Khotang and the education sector in Nepal. His dedication to his work and his community has left a lasting impact, and he will be deeply missed by all those who knew him. As the investigation into the accident continues, it is hoped that measures will be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Tractor accidents in schools School safety measures for tractor operation Principal’s role in ensuring safety in schools Tractor safety guidelines for schools and educational institutions Tractor-related incidents in educational settings

News Source : Republica

Source Link :School principal dies in tractor accident – myRepublica/