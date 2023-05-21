Dead – Death – Obituary News : Principal of Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning, Stanley McWilliams, passes away at 54

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

MPS Principal Stanley McWilliams Passes Away at 54

On May 20, 2023, Stanley McWilliams, principal of Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning (WCLL), passed away at the age of 54. McWilliams served as the principal of WCLL since July 2016.

Before becoming the principal at WCLL, McWilliams began his career as a middle school teacher at Fritsche Middle School. He then went on to serve as an assistant principal at North Division High School, Hamilton High School, and Washington High School. He returned to North Division as its principal in July 2011 and served there for five years before taking on the role of principal at WCLL.

Upon hearing the news of his passing, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) released a statement expressing their condolences and recognizing McWilliams’ commitment to the district’s students and families. “Wisconsin Conservatory of Lifelong Learning students and staff and the MPS community will greatly miss Principal McWilliams,” the statement read.

McWilliams was known for his dedication to education and his passion for creating a positive learning environment for all students. His colleagues and students remember him as a kind, compassionate, and inspiring leader who always put the needs of his students first.

His passing has left a void in the MPS community, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. But his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the positive impact he had on his school and community.

A Career of Service to Education

Stanley McWilliams’ career in education spanned over three decades, during which he touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. He began his journey as a middle school teacher at Fritsche Middle School, where he quickly made a name for himself as a dedicated and innovative educator.

After several years at Fritsche, McWilliams moved on to become an assistant principal at North Division High School, where he continued to demonstrate his commitment to education and his students. He then went on to serve as an assistant principal at Hamilton High School and Washington High School, before returning to North Division as its principal in 2011.

During his time at North Division, McWilliams made significant improvements to the school’s curriculum and facilities, earning him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and students. He remained at North Division for five years before taking on the role of principal at WCLL, where he continued to make a positive impact on the lives of his students.

A Leader and Mentor to All

Throughout his career, Stanley McWilliams was known for his leadership skills, his compassion, and his unwavering commitment to his students and their families. He was a mentor and role model to many, and his impact on the lives of his students will be felt for years to come.

His colleagues remember him as a kind and generous leader who always put the needs of his students first. “Stanley was a true leader in every sense of the word,” said one colleague. “He was always there to offer support and guidance, and he had a way of making everyone feel valued and appreciated.”

His students also remember him fondly, describing him as a compassionate and inspiring teacher who always went above and beyond to help them succeed. “Mr. McWilliams was the best principal I ever had,” said one student. “He always believed in me and encouraged me to do my best. I will never forget him.”

A Legacy of Dedication to Education

Stanley McWilliams’ passing has left a void in the MPS community, but his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate generations of educators and students. His dedication to education and his unwavering commitment to his students serve as an example to us all, and his impact on the lives of his students will be felt for years to come.

He will be remembered as a leader, mentor, and friend to all who knew him, and his legacy will continue to inspire us to work tirelessly to create a better future for our students and our communities.

Rest in peace, Stanley McWilliams. You will be missed.

