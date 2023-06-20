Dead – Death – Obituary News : Prisoner dies at Rimutaka Prison despite CPR from peers.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Prisoners and staff at Rimutaka Prison in New Zealand worked together to try and revive an inmate who had suffered a medical emergency, but their efforts were in vain. The man is understood to have died despite attempts at CPR and defibrillation. Inmates who witnessed the incident have expressed their dissatisfaction with the way it was handled and the time it took for assistance to arrive, which was not addressed by Corrections in its response to media enquiries. The incident occurred in a low security unit, and the man’s death is not believed to be suspicious. The prison director confirmed that staff, inmates and paramedics had made every effort to save the man, but were sadly unable to revive him. The prisoners who tried to help said that the incident would haunt them, and expressed their condolences to the man’s family. A spokesperson for Corrections said that the initial response was staff-led, and that a number of prisoners had provided assistance for around 15 minutes. The man’s dignity was maintained through privacy screens, and he was not moved until police arrived, as per standard policy. An investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate will also be carried out, and all deaths in custody are referred to the Coroner for investigation and determination of cause of death.

The incident has raised questions about the provision of medical care in prisons, and the role of inmates in emergency situations. While it is commendable that the prisoners at Rimutaka Prison tried to help their fellow inmate, it is clear that there are limitations to what they can do without proper training and resources. The fact that it took 15 minutes for staff to arrive with a defibrillator is also concerning, as time is of the essence in medical emergencies. It is important for Corrections to review its policies and procedures for responding to medical emergencies, and to ensure that staff are properly trained and equipped to deal with them.

The incident also highlights the need for better mental health care in prisons. While the cause of the man’s medical emergency is not known, it is possible that it was related to mental health issues. Prisons are often overcrowded and understaffed, and the lack of resources can make it difficult to provide adequate mental health care to inmates. This can lead to a range of problems, including self-harm, suicide, and medical emergencies. It is important for Corrections to address these issues and to provide better mental health care to inmates.

Finally, the incident underscores the importance of treating prisoners with dignity and respect, even in death. While it is understandable that prisoners may need to be locked down after an incident like this, it is important to ensure that the deceased is treated with dignity and that their body is not left in view of other prisoners. Privacy screens are a good start, but more needs to be done to ensure that prisoners are treated with respect and compassion, even in the difficult circumstances of a prison.

In conclusion, the incident at Rimutaka Prison is a tragic reminder of the challenges of providing medical care in prisons, and the importance of treating prisoners with dignity and respect. It is important for Corrections to address these issues and to ensure that staff are properly trained and equipped to deal with medical emergencies, and that inmates receive adequate mental health care. It is also important to remember that prisoners are human beings, and that they deserve to be treated with compassion and respect, even in the most difficult circumstances.

Prisoner CPR Rimutaka Prison Inmate death Prisoner health Cardiopulmonary resuscitation in prisons

News Source : Stuff

Source Link :Inmate dies at Rimutaka Prison, despite CPR from fellow prisoners/