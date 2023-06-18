Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown Passes at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Brown

The football world has lost another legend as Bob Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and a renowned offensive tackle, passed away at the age of 81. He was a Cleveland native who played for the University of Nebraska after an impressive high school career at East Tech. He went on to have an All-American career at guard and was voted the best lineman of the year in 1963.

Brown was drafted second overall in the 1964 draft and exceeded all expectations, making nine All-Pro teams, six Pro Bowls, and becoming a member of the NFL’s 1960s all-decade team after a ten-year career with the Eagles, Rams, and Raiders. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004.

Brown was known for his tenacity and strength, making him one of the most aggressive tackles of all time. However, off the field, he was a quiet and caring person, as his son Robert Jr. eloquently captured when he presented his dad for enshrinement in 2004. Brown was beloved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Playing the first five seasons of his career in Philadelphia, Brown won Rookie of the Year and is also a member of the Eagles’ Hall of Fame. He ended his career on the West Coast after asking for a trade from Philadelphia in 1969. Although he never won a Super Bowl title, he played every snap with competitive fire and love for the game.

Bob Brown’s legacy will always be remembered as a football legend and a kind-hearted person off the field. The Hall of Fame extends its thoughts and prayers to his wife CeCe and son Robert Jr. during this difficult time. Brown’s impact on the game of football and the people he touched will never be forgotten.

