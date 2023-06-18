Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pro Football Legend Bob Brown Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Bob Brown

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the passing of Bob Brown on June 4, 2021. The former offensive lineman, who played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Rams, and Raiders, died at the age of 81. Brown had suffered a stroke in April, according to a statement released by the Hall of Fame.

Bob Brown was born on December 8, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio. He attended East Tech High School in Cleveland before moving on to the University of Nebraska, where he was voted college football’s lineman of the year in 1963. Brown was an All-America guard for the Cornhuskers and was drafted by both the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and the AFL’s Denver Broncos. He chose to play in the NFL, and the Eagles made him their first-round pick and second overall in the 1964 NFL draft.

Brown quickly established himself as one of the league’s most dominant offensive linemen. He was a five-time All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl six times. He started in 124 of his 126 games for the Eagles (1964-68), Rams (1969-70), and Raiders (1971-73). Brown’s coach at Oakland, fellow Hall of Famer John Madden, once said that Brown “played offense with a defensive guy’s personality.”

Brown was known for his aggressive style of play. He used every tactic and technique, including brute force, to dominate his opponents. He took great pride in crushing the will of the person across the line from him. “I didn’t try to finesse guys,” Brown once told NFL Films. “I just tried to beat up on them for 60 minutes.”

In 2004, Bob Brown was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. He was also elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. Brown’s legacy as one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history is secure. His physicality and toughness on the field set a standard that few have matched.

Off the field, Bob Brown was known for his kindness and generosity. He was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was also active in his community and supported numerous charitable causes.

Bob Brown’s passing is a loss for the football world. He will be missed by fans and former teammates alike. But his legacy will live on, both on and off the field. As Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement, “Bob Brown was a giant of a man in every sense of the word. He will forever be remembered as one of the greatest players in the history of our game.”

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Bob Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman, dead at 81 – KIRO 7 News Seattle/