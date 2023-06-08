Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pro player Twisten from Team Vitality dies at 19.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Czech VALORANT Pro Player Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener Passes Away at 19

The esports community is mourning the loss of Karel “Twisten” Ašenbrener, a Czech professional VALORANT player who played for Team Vitality. He passed away on June 7th at the young age of 19.

Team Vitality announced Twisten’s death on Twitter, expressing their devastation over the news. They offered their condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Before his passing, Twisten posted a final message on his personal Twitter account. He began his VALORANT career in 2020, playing for Czech organizations such as eSuba and Entropiq. He quickly made a name for himself as an up-and-coming talent in the scene.

In 2021, he joined German organization BIG and competed in the 2022 VCT in the EMEA region. He left BIG in October 2022 and joined Team Vitality the following month. As a member of Team Vitality, he competed in VCT 2023: LOCK//IN São Paulo in February 2023 and the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) 2023: EMEA League in May of this year before his passing.

The esports community is pouring out their condolences and sympathies to Twisten’s family and friends. Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi, Team Vitality VALORANT captain, remembers Twisten as “the most genuine human I’ve met, always had us smiling.” Michał “MOLSI” Łącki, Twisten’s former teammate, said the team lost a “teammate, friend, and brother.”

VALORANT pros and teams also honored Twisten’s passing. Saif “Sayf” Jibraeel of Team Liquid called Twisten his “nemesis in scrims, my shorty buddy, and a good friend.” Teams in the VCT, including Fnatic, NAVI, and DRX, among others, also mourned Twisten’s passing.

VALORANT developer Riot Games also expressed their sympathies to Twisten’s family and friends through a statement on the official VCT EMEA Twitter account. They extended their support to his family and team during this difficult time.

Danny “zonic” Sørensen, the coach of Team Vitality’s Counter-Strike squad, said Twisten’s death was “terrible news to wake up to.” BLAST, a Counter-Strike organizer, also expressed their heartbreak over Twisten’s passing.

Twisten’s passing is a tragic loss for the esports community and serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or is feeling distressed, please seek help through local resources or hotlines.

