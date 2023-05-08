Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pro Rodeo Icon Dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Larry Mahan: A True Hero of Pro Rodeo

Over the past four decades, I have been fortunate enough to witness some of the best rodeo cowboys in person. From Ty Murray to Tuff Hedeman, Jim Sharp to Jim Shoulders, Lane Frost to J.B. Mauney, I have seen them all. I have had in-person conversations with Don Gay, but unfortunately, I never got the chance to see him ride. I have seen Walt Garrison ride on TV. However, I never got the opportunity to see arguably the best of all-time ride – Larry Mahan. Today, I learned that Mahan had passed away at the age of 79.

Mahan was claiming world championship buckles when I was still in grade school. He was the six-time all-around world champion in 1966-70 and 1973. He also took home the gold as the champion bull rider in 1965 and 1967. From bull-riding to bareback riding to saddle bronc riding, he qualified for the National Finals Rodeo a total of 26 times in the decade from 1964-1975. Mahan set the standard in pro rodeo. He was, and still is, the hero to many modern-day riders. He is also the hero of many other legends.

Don Gay, whose name is often mentioned in the rarefied air of being the best of all time, has been giving a few updates on the condition of his friend. He has been asking for folks to pray for Larry Mahan and his family. Then, just before noon today, Gay updated his Facebook and posted that “Larry Mahan has left us to be with the Lord.”

Mahan was not just a champion in the rodeo arena; he was also a champion in life. He was a true cowboy who loved the sport and the lifestyle. He was a role model to many young cowboys and cowgirls who looked up to him and aspired to be like him. He was a man of great character, who always did the right thing and treated people with respect.

Larry Mahan was born in Salem, Oregon, on November 21, 1943. He grew up on a ranch in California and began rodeoing when he was just a teenager. He quickly rose through the ranks and became one of the top riders in the world. He was known for his excellent horsemanship and his ability to ride any animal that came his way.

Mahan’s impact on the sport of rodeo cannot be overstated. He helped to elevate the sport to new heights and inspired countless young people to pursue their dreams. He was a true legend, and his legacy will live on forever.

As we mourn the loss of Larry Mahan, we should also celebrate his life and all that he accomplished. He was a true hero of pro rodeo and will be greatly missed. Rest in peace, Larry Mahan.

News Source : KICKS 105

Source Link :Legendary Pro Rodeo Superstar Has Passed Away at 79 Years Old/