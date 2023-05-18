Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pro Wrestler Billy Graham Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering WWE Legend Billy Graham: Mentor to Wrestling Greats

The wrestling world is in mourning following the passing of WWE legend Billy Graham, who died at the age of 79 after being in hospital for weeks with various health issues. The Hall of Famer, whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was known for his flamboyant style, impressive physique, and mentoring some of the greatest wrestlers in history.

Graham’s influence on the sport of wrestling cannot be overstated. He was a pioneer of the “superstar” persona, which was later adopted by many wrestlers, including Hulk Hogan and Jesse Ventura. Graham was also instrumental in changing the way wrestlers were referred to in the WWE. Prior to his influence, they were known simply as professional wrestlers. After Graham’s impact, they became known as WWE Superstars.

In 2004, Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, a fitting tribute to a man who had such a profound impact on the sport. Despite his fame and success, Graham never forgot his roots in bodybuilding, and he remained a training partner and pal of Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Graham was not only a trailblazer in the sport of wrestling but also a mentor to many of the biggest names in the industry. Ric Flair, who was one of Billy’s protégés, tweeted his condolences, saying, “The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us. THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career!”

Graham also mentored other wrestling legends, including Scott Steiner and Jesse Ventura. In fact, Ventura tweeted, “There wouldn’t be a Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura without the in-ring success and trailblazing showmanship of Superstar Billy Graham.”

Graham’s family told TMZ that he died on Wednesday after he was taken off life support, and his wife Valerie and daughter were by his side when he died. Valerie had earlier revealed that Graham was on life support, but she had refused a request from doctors to remove him from life support. She said, “He’s a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn’t. God is our hope.”

In January, a “recovery fund” was set up for Graham on the website GoFundMe, and $21,864 has been raised at the time of writing. The message on the page reads, “Wayne’s wife Valerie is doing the best she can to work full time, while also doing all she can for her husband. They are facing mounting long term medical-related bills. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.”

Billy Graham may be gone, but his legacy in the world of wrestling will live on. He will be remembered not only for his incredible talent and showmanship but also for his mentoring of some of the greatest wrestlers in history. Rest in peace, Superstar.

1. Professional wrestling

2. Superstar Billy Graham

3. Wayne Coleman

4. Wrestling legends

5. Sports entertainment

News Source : Bang Showbiz

Source Link :Wayne Coleman, wrestling’s ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham, dies at 79/