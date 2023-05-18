Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pro wrestler ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham passes away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham passed away at the age of 79 after battling various health issues for years. WWE shared the news of Graham’s demise on Thursday, expressing their condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Graham’s wife Valerie had earlier shared an update on Facebook stating that doctors wanted to take the wrestler off life support, but she refused. She added that her husband was a fighter and his will was strong even if his body wasn’t.

Graham, whose real name was Eldridge Wayne Coleman, was a former WWE Champion and a pioneer in modern professional wrestling. He was a bodybuilder before becoming a wrestler and had an impressive physique that he toned with homemade weights made of coffee canisters filled with cement. Graham’s photo shoot with Arnold Schwarzenegger for Muscle and Fitness magazine pushed him towards the entertainment industry.

Graham eventually joined the American Wrestling Association in 1972 and became famous for his flashy fashion style, over-the-top interviews and bodybuilder physique, which created the archetype for a generation of Superstars that followed in his footsteps. Alongside his manager The Grand Wizard, Graham sold out every arena he main-evented in.

Throughout his wrestling career, Graham developed a number of memorable catchphrases, including “I’m the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour!” He was easily identifiable by his outlandish personal style and often-dyed hair and goatee. In 1987, Graham retired from wrestling and became first a manager, then a colour commentator. Triple H inducted Graham into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.

Graham had been dealing with a myriad of serious health issues, including a major infection in his ears and skull, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and hearing loss. A GoFundMe was set up in March to collect funds for his recovery as his insurance only paid for a portion of the rehab and treatment he was receiving in hospital. The amount collected had reached nearly US$22,000 as of this writing.

Fellow professional wrestler Ric Flair was among the first to pay tribute to Graham on social media. Emotional tributes have poured in from fellow WWE wrestlers and fans alike. ‘The Iron Sheik’ tweeted, “THE SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM MY BROTHER FOR LIFE. HE WAS THE CHAMPION AND MOST OVER MAN IN THE BUSINESS. HE ALWAYS SHOW ME THE RESPECT. I LOVE HIM I MISS HIM FOREVER”. Zelina Vega, who had met Graham back in 2011, tweeted, “RIP Superstar Billy Graham.. he was so sweet to me when we met back in 2011. My condolences to his family”. Gary tweeted, “Your favorite wrestler probably stole everything from Billy Graham. RIP Superstar”.

Graham’s contribution to the world of professional wrestling has been immense. He was a game-changer who paved the way for wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair, who went on to become legends of the sport. Graham’s larger-than-life persona and flashy style made him a fan-favorite, and his influence on the sport continues to be felt to this day. His death leaves a void in the industry, but his legacy will live on forever.

