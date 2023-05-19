Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Pro Wrestling Icon’ Billy Graham Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

All the Celebrities We Lost in 2021

The year 2021 has been a tough year for the entertainment industry as we have already lost many beloved celebrities. From actors to musicians, we have bid farewell to some of the most talented and inspiring people in the world. Here’s a rundown of the celebrities we have lost so far this year.

Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson, the legendary actress who paved the way for Black women in Hollywood, passed away on January 28, 2021, at the age of 96. Tyson was known for her powerful performances in films like “Sounder,” “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” and “The Help.” She received numerous awards throughout her career, including an Academy Honorary Award, a Tony Award, and three Primetime Emmy Awards.

Cloris Leachman

Cloris Leachman, the versatile actress who won an Academy Award for her role in “The Last Picture Show,” passed away on January 27, 2021, at the age of 94. Leachman was also known for her work on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” and “Dancing with the Stars.”

Christopher Plummer

Christopher Plummer, the Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in “The Sound of Music” and “Beginners,” passed away on February 5, 2021, at the age of 91. Plummer was one of the most respected actors in the industry and received numerous awards throughout his career, including an Academy Award, two Tony Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Hal Holbrook

Hal Holbrook, the actor known for his portrayal of Mark Twain in his one-man show, passed away on January 23, 2021, at the age of 95. Holbrook was a prolific actor with a career that spanned over six decades, and he was known for his work in films like “All the President’s Men,” “Into the Wild,” and “Magnum Force.”

Sophie

Sophie Xeon, the Scottish musician and producer known for her innovative electronic music, passed away on January 30, 2021, at the age of 34. Sophie was a rising star in the music industry and had collaborated with artists like Madonna, Charli XCX, and Vince Staples.

Dustin Diamond

Dustin Diamond, the actor best known for his role as Screech on the TV show “Saved by the Bell,” passed away on February 1, 2021, at the age of 44. Diamond had been battling cancer, and his death came as a shock to many of his fans and colleagues.

Larry King

Larry King, the iconic television host who interviewed thousands of people during his career, passed away on January 23, 2021, at the age of 87. King was known for his unique interviewing style and had interviewed everyone from politicians to celebrities to everyday people.

Mary Wilson

Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of the Supremes, passed away on February 8, 2021, at the age of 76. Wilson was a trailblazer in the music industry and had numerous hits with the Supremes, including “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” and “Stop! In the Name of Love.”

Conclusion

These celebrities have left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and will be greatly missed. Their contributions to film, television, music, and culture will continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace to all those we have lost in 2021.

