Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pro wrestling legend ‘The Iron Sheik’ dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

WWE Legend The Iron Sheik Passes Away at 81

The world of professional wrestling has lost one of its most iconic figures as WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by his Twitter account on Wednesday morning, which revealed that the wrestler had passed away peacefully.

The Iron Sheik, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, rose to fame in the 1980s when the WWE was known as the WWF. He was a formidable presence in the ring, known for his signature move, the Camel Clutch, which he used to defeat many opponents.

He also became known for his famous feud with Hulk Hogan, which began in the early 1980s and continued for several years. The two wrestlers faced off in numerous matches, including a high-profile bout in 1984 where Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik to become the WWE Champion.

Despite his on-screen persona as a villain, The Iron Sheik was beloved by fans for his unique personality and charisma. He was known for his trademark Persian accent and colorful catchphrases, which included “Iran number one” and “Hulk Hogan, you big, dumb American!”

In addition to his wrestling career, The Iron Sheik was also a successful businessman and actor. He appeared in several films and television shows over the years, including the hit movie “The Princess Bride.”

News of his passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of The Iron Sheik and pay their respects to the wrestling legend.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon issued a statement on the wrestler’s passing, saying, “The Iron Sheik was one of the most iconic figures in the history of professional wrestling. He was a true legend, both in and out of the ring, and his impact on the sport will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Former WWE Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin also paid tribute to The Iron Sheik on his podcast, describing him as “one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.”

“He was a true character, and he always brought something special to the ring,” Austin said. “He was a tough son of a gun, and he gave everything he had every time he stepped into the ring. He will be missed by wrestling fans all over the world.”

The legacy of The Iron Sheik is one that will endure for generations to come. His impact on the world of professional wrestling cannot be overstated, and his unique personality and talent will be remembered by fans for years to come.

Rest in peace, Iron Sheik. You will be missed, but never forgotten.

Iron Sheik wrestling career Iron Sheik WWE career Iron Sheik championship wins Iron Sheik wrestling persona Iron Sheik impact on wrestling culture

News Source : ABC 10 News San Diego KGTV

Source Link :Pro wrestling legend ‘The Iron Sheik” passes away/