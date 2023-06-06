Dead – Death – Obituary News : Probe Ordered into Student Suicide in Kerala Institution

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kerala College Student Suicide Sparks Protests and Investigations

A tragic incident at Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kanjirappally, Kottayam district, has sparked unrest among students and an investigation by both the police and the Kerala Higher Education Department. Fourth-semester student Sradha Satheesh was found hanging in her room on June 2, and her college and hostel mates have accused the head of her department and the hostel warden of harassment, sparking protests and a police standoff on June 6.

Allegations of Harassment and Mismanagement

According to students, Satheesh had been facing harassment from her department head and hostel warden prior to her death. Her college and hostel mates allege that the authorities tried to mislead doctors by failing to inform them that it could be a suicide case when she was taken for emergency treatment. These allegations have led to widespread student unrest and protests, with angry students demanding justice for Satheesh and better treatment of students.

Investigations by Police and Higher Education Department

In response to the student protests, Kerala Higher Education Minister R. Bindhu has announced that her department will launch an investigation into the incident. The police have also launched a probe into the matter. Bindhu has assured students that their rights will be respected and that they need not worry about being targeted because of the ongoing investigations.

State Ministers to Hold Discussions with Students and Management

To defuse the situation and address student concerns, Bindhu and State Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, who hails from Kottayam district, will be arriving at the college on Wednesday to hold discussions with both students and management. The college management has already decided to close the college and hostel in an attempt to calm matters, but students in the hostel have refused to vacate the premises.

Cooling Down of Tensions

With the withdrawal of a large police force from the campus, tensions have cooled down somewhat. However, the investigations into the incident are ongoing, and students are still demanding justice for Satheesh and better treatment of students. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the need for better support and protection of students in educational institutions across the country.

News Source : daijiworld.com

Source Link :Unrest at Kerala institution, probe ordered into student’s suicide/