Dead – Death – Obituary News : Producer Antony Perumbavoor’s Mother Passes Away: Latest Mollywood Update

Kochi Mourns the Loss of Elamma, Mother of Prominent Producer Antony Perumbavoor

The Malayalam film industry is in mourning as Elamma, the beloved mother of actor and producer Antony Perumbavoor, passed away on Sunday due to age-related ailments. The news of her demise has left many in shock, with fans and colleagues of the producer expressing their condolences on social media.

A Look at Antony Perumbavoor’s Career

Antony Perumbavoor is a well-known name in the Malayalam film industry. He has produced several successful films over the years and is considered one of the key players in the industry. Perumbavoor established his production company, Aashirvad Cinemas, in 2000, and since then, the company has produced some of the most memorable films in Malayalam cinema.

Perumbavoor’s first production venture was the film ‘Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu,’ which was released in 1999. The film starred Manju Warrier and was a commercial success. Since then, Aashirvad Cinemas has produced several hit films, including ‘Narasimham,’ ‘Ravanaprabhu,’ ‘Naran,’ ‘Rajamanikyam,’ ‘Drishyam,’ and ‘Oppam,’ to name a few.

Many of these films have gone on to become blockbusters and have helped establish Perumbavoor as a prominent producer in the industry. Perumbavoor is known for his attention to detail and his ability to choose scripts that resonate with audiences.

Aashirvad Cinemas’ Latest Film

The last film produced by Aashirvad Cinemas was ‘Alone,’ starring Mohanlal. The film was released in 2020 and received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film marked the reunion of the actor and producer after a gap of five years.

‘Alone’ was directed by Johny Antony and written by Sachi. The film tells the story of an investigative journalist who is on the hunt for a serial killer. Mohanlal’s performance in the film was praised, and the film was a commercial success.

The Funeral of Elamma Perumbavoor

Elamma Perumbavoor’s funeral will be held on Monday morning, and many industry stalwarts are expected to attend. The news of her demise has left many in shock, and social media is flooded with messages of condolence for the family.

Antony Perumbavoor is known to be very close to his mother, and her loss is sure to be a huge blow to him. The producer is yet to make a statement about his mother’s demise, but it is expected that he will take some time off to grieve his loss.

A Final Word

Elamma Perumbavoor’s passing is a huge loss for the Malayalam film industry. She was the mother of one of the most prominent producers in the industry and was a beloved figure in her own right. Our thoughts are with the Perumbavoor family during this difficult time, and we hope that they find the strength to bear this loss.

News Source : Mathrubhumi

Source Link :Producer Antony Perumbavoor’s mother passes away , Producer, Antony Perumbavoor, mother, passes away, death, latest movie news, mollywood updates/