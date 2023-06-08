Dead – Death – Obituary News : Professional ‘Valorant’ player Twisten’s tragic death: What we know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The esports community is mourning the loss of Karel Ašenbrener, also known as Twisten, a 19-year-old professional Valorant player who passed away on June 6. Twisten was part of Team Vitality, an esports organization based in France, and had participated in various sponsored gaming events.

The cause of Twisten’s death has been revealed by his fellow players. In a tweet, Gorilla, a teammate of Twisten, shared that he took his own life after battling depression. Gorilla expressed his grief and called Twisten his brother and closest friend.

Twisten had opened up about his struggles with depression in a Twit Longer post made in February 2023. He shared that he was emotionally overwhelmed after Team Vitality’s loss against another Valorant team. He expressed his optimism and encouraged others to seek help if they were experiencing the same struggles.

Team Vitality released an official statement expressing their deep sadness and condolences to Twisten’s family and friends. The esports community has also shared their grief and expressed their support for Twisten’s loved ones during this difficult time.

The tragic loss of Twisten highlights the growing concern about mental health in the esports community. The pressure to perform, long hours of gameplay, and isolation from family and friends can take a toll on the mental health of esports players.

Esports organizations and game developers must take proactive steps to address mental health concerns and provide support to players. This includes creating a safe and supportive environment, offering mental health resources, and encouraging players to seek help when needed.

The esports community must also come together to raise awareness about mental health and break the stigma surrounding mental illness. This includes educating players, fans, and industry professionals about the importance of mental health and promoting open and honest conversations about mental health struggles.

In memory of Twisten, the esports community must take action to prioritize the mental health and well-being of players and create a culture of support and understanding. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :‘Valorant’ Pro Player Twisten Tragically Passed Away — What We Know About a Cause of Death/