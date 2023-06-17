Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Professor’s Mission: Preventing Student Suicide”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Professor Jo Smith Awarded OBE for Preventing Student Suicide

Professor Jo Smith of the University of Worcester has been awarded an OBE in recognition of her efforts to prevent student suicide. Prof Smith has devoted years to tackling severe mental health problems, particularly in young people and more recently, student suicide. Her compassionate and collaborative approach has earned her an outstanding international reputation in her field.

Prof Smith specialises in Early Intervention and Psychosis at the University of Worcester. She has led several national and international projects to help universities and other educational settings take a targeted and inclusive approach to student suicide prevention. She led the University of Worcester’s Suicide Safer multi-agency initiative, bringing together University colleagues with local statutory and third-sector organisations in a coordinated approach to student suicide prevention.

“I was shocked and touched to have been nominated and awarded an OBE. This OBE reflects many years of collaborative teamwork and support from many colleagues locally and nationally to achieve the progress that has been made around both Early Intervention in Psychosis services and student suicide prevention,” said Prof Smith.

Prof Smith’s work in suicide student prevention led to the publication of the first-ever book in this field, the development of a new national strategy, and has saved many young lives. Her efforts have earned her an outstanding international reputation in her field.

“Professor Jo Smith has conducted and led high-impact, deeply insightful leadership and research in the field of suicide prevention for many years. The early intervention approach she championed in Worcestershire saved many lives. This national honour for Jo is truly deserved,” said Professor David Green CBE DL, the University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive.

Prof Smith’s work is more important than ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased stress and anxiety among students and young people. Her efforts to prevent student suicide have helped countless individuals and have inspired others to take action in this critical area.

In conclusion, Prof Jo Smith’s work in suicide prevention has been recognized with her being awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours. Her collaborative approach and compassionate efforts have earned her an outstanding international reputation in her field. Her work in student suicide prevention has helped countless individuals and inspired others to take action in this critical area. Prof Smith’s work is more important than ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increased stress and anxiety among students and young people. This national honour is truly deserved, and we congratulate Prof Smith on this well-deserved recognition.

