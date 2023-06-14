Dead – Death – Obituary News : Prominent businessman’s passing reported

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late Mauri, Managing Director of Black Cat and President of Nakuwi Landowners Association, Passes Away

The Mauri family announced on Monday, June 12th, that their beloved patriarch had passed away at the Angau Memorial Provincial Hospital. The late managing director of Black Cat and president of Nakuwi Landowners Association suffered a stroke on Friday, June 9th and was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the illness at 8.30am on Monday. He is survived by his 3 wives, 7 children, and 7 grandchildren.

Early Life and Career

Born on February 24th, 1966, the Late Mauri hailed from Winima village and only had primary education. However, he worked tirelessly to establish himself within his mine impact community, the province, and the country. He held various roles in both the public and private sectors, including:

Chief – Biangai Tribe of Wau-Waria District, Morobe Province

Managing Director – Black Cat Niugini Limited

President – Nakuwi Landowners Association (Hidden Valley Mine)

Chairman – Hidden Valley Mine Benefit Sharing Agreement (BSA)

Deputy Chairman – Morobe Projects Management Unit (MPMU)

Board Member – Investment Promotion Authority (IPA)

Founding Member – Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)

Haus Krai and Funeral Arrangements

The Haus Krai is being held at the family home at Taun Street, Boundary Road, in Lae. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

The late Mauri’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the community. He will be remembered for his hard work, dedication, and contributions to the province and country. May he rest in peace.

