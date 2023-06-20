Dead – Death – Obituary News : Proposal: Oversight for Noncombat Deaths in Military Barracks

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The tragic death of Pvt. 2nd Class Caleb Smither, a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, has brought to light the issue of service members dying on American soil and the need for accountability in medical care provided by the military. Smither’s decomposing body was found in his barracks room three years ago, seven weeks after being assigned to the division and five days after he was given an order to rest after striking his head in the motor pool earlier in the month. No one checked on him in those five days, leading to his untimely death from bacterial meningitis.

Smither’s mother, Heather Baker, has been fighting for justice for her son and is concerned that her medical malpractice claim will be denied while the same providers who misdiagnosed her son could still be treating other service members and military families. She recently traveled to Capitol Hill to meet with dozens of senators and state representatives, hoping to raise awareness about the issue and urge the Army to review its policies on checking on soldiers and holding medical care providers accountable.

Baker is asking Congress to consider requiring independent reviews of any military noncombat deaths, allowing military families to sue for medical malpractice, and auditing military medical providers when patients or their family have concerns about their care. She also wants to have a meeting with Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth about her son’s death case.

The Army’s handling of Smither’s death case has been criticized, with his chain of command neglecting to check on him after his injury and doctors at Womack Army Medical Center failing to properly diagnose him. Smither died alone in his room during a four-day holiday weekend, despite other paratroopers witnessing signs he was unwell including complaining of light sensitivity. It took months before anyone could tell Baker what happened. After an Army Criminal Investigation report was completed in Spring 2021, officials told her the death case was closed.

Baker’s medical malpractice claim was denied, with a board-certified emergency room physician finding Smither’s care was “within the standards of care.” However, according to the CID report, doctors missed Smither’s meningitis diagnosis when he went to the hospital after striking his head. The emergency room originally labeled Smither’s condition as post-concussion syndrome. A doctor who diagnosed the meningitis after Smither’s death said that the strain of bacteria the young soldier had typically enters the brain via head trauma. According to the CID report, soldiers in Smither’s unit took him to the emergency room after he was turned away the first time.

Baker is concerned that individuals who saw her son could still be misdiagnosing service members and their families. She is pushing for independent reviews of any military noncombat deaths and for military families to be able to sue for medical malpractice. According to a Government Office of Accountability report, statistics show that 75% of service members who die, die in noncombat-related events, and 93% of those deaths are on American soil. Another GOA report found that of 100 providers in the four Defense Health Agency facilities reviewed, about one-sixth of the providers did not have their medical licenses verified.

Baker hopes to raise awareness about the issue and urge Congress to take action to ensure that service members receive the proper care they deserve. She is also calling for a change in policy based on the missteps she’s noticed in the CID report about her son’s case. Checking on fellow soldiers and holding medical care providers accountable can prevent future tragedies and ensure that service members receive the best care possible.

