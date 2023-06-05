Dead – Death – Obituary News : Protest over college student suicide in Thiruvannamalai; Alleged suspicion in death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

College Student Suicide in Tiruvannamalai – Father Alleges Suspicion of Death

Background Information

The recent suicide of a college student in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu has brought to light the increasing number of mental health issues among young adults. The victim, Kausalya (name changed), was a student of a college hostel in Tiruvannamalai district. She allegedly committed suicide in the college campus on June 4th, 2021. The incident has left her family and friends devastated.

The Allegation

Following the tragedy, Kausalya’s father, Karunanidhi, has come forward with allegations of foul play. He suspects that his daughter’s death was not a suicide, but a case of murder. According to him, Kausalya had no reason to end her life and was a bright student with a promising future.

Investigation

The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are currently investigating the matter. The college authorities have also been questioned, and CCTV footage from the campus is being scrutinized. The post-mortem report is awaited, which would shed light on the actual cause of death.

Mental Health Issues

The incident has once again highlighted the importance of mental health and the need for support and resources for young adults. The pressure to perform well academically, coupled with personal issues, can take a toll on a student’s mental well-being. However, mental health is still a taboo subject in many households and communities, and seeking help is often stigmatized.

Support and Resources

It is essential for parents, teachers, and peers to create a supportive environment for young adults and encourage them to seek help when needed. Mental health professionals can provide counseling and therapy to help students cope with stress and anxiety. Colleges and universities should also have a mental health center or provide access to such resources.

Conclusion

The tragic incident of Kausalya’s suicide has once again brought to light the importance of mental health and the need for support and resources for young adults. The investigation into her death is ongoing, and the truth will eventually come out. However, the loss of a young life is a reminder that mental health issues must be addressed and taken seriously. It is the responsibility of everyone to create a supportive environment for young adults and provide them with the resources they need to cope with stress and anxiety.

News Source : Latasha

Source Link :College student suicide in Thiruvannamalai? Relatives stir up protest, government college student suicide in tiruvannamalai the students father has alleged that there is suspicion in the death/