Dead – Death – Obituary News : Protesters face military trial in Pakistan: Army chief

Pakistan Army Initiates Legal Process of Trial Against Those Involved in Recent Attacks

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has announced that the authorities have initiated a legal process of trial under stringent military laws against those involved in recent attacks on military installations. This announcement comes after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in May, which led to violent protests and the vandalization of several military installations.

The legal process of trial against planners, instigators, abettors, and perpetrators involved in the May 9 tragedy has commenced under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secret Act as per existing and established legal procedures derived from the Constitution of Pakistan. This move is being made to bring those responsible for the attacks to justice and to deter future attacks on military installations.

The violent protests erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. His party workers vandalized a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander house), Mianwali airbase, and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also attacked by the mob for the first time.

The death toll in violent clashes was put to ten by the police, while Khan’s party claimed that 40 of its workers lost their lives in the firing by security personnel. Thousands of Khan’s supporters were arrested following the violence that the powerful Army described as a “dark day” in the history of the country.

General Munir was briefed on the events of May 9 and visited Jinnah House and other army installations blatantly attacked and vandalized by politically motivated rioters. He emphasized that the armed forces draw strength from people, and any effort to create a wedge between the Army and the people of Pakistan is an act against the state that is neither tolerable nor condonable under any circumstances.

“Hostile and inimical forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create confusion through fake news and propaganda, but all such designs of the enemy will be defeated with the support of the nation,” he said.

General Munir also visited Qurban Lines and met with police officials, where he appreciated the professionalism and restraint exercised by them during the riots and vandalism. He assured the Army’s full support to the law enforcement agencies for their capacity enhancement, intelligence sharing, and training.

Brushing aside the concerns of human rights groups, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir has taken a bold step in bringing those responsible for the attacks on military installations to justice. This move sends a clear message to those who may be considering future attacks that the Pakistani authorities will not tolerate such acts of violence against its armed forces. This is a necessary step towards maintaining law and order in the country and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Trial initiated against protesters under military laws: Pak Army chief/