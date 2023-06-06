Dead – Death – Obituary News : Protesters force Amal Jyothi College closure, students resist leaving hostel.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Amal Jyothi College of Engineering under fire following student suicide

Students at the Amal Jyothi College of Engineering in Kerala have taken to the streets to protest against the college authorities, following the death by suicide of a 20-year-old female student. Sradha Satheesh, a food technology student, died by suicide on the evening of Friday, June 2, and her friends and family have alleged mental harassment by the authorities as the reason for her death.

Allegations of harassment

The protesting students allege that the college authorities tried to hide the suicide attempt and took Sradha to hospital claiming that she had collapsed. “She was upset after she came from the HoD’s room. She said she wanted to die,” a girl student told reporters. “HoD, one teacher who seized the phone, and two other teachers are responsible for this death. The teachers are harassing the students in the name of internals. We have complained to the management numerous times,” the protesting students alleged, reports PTI news agency.

Indefinite closure

Following the protests, the college management decided to close the campus indefinitely. The management also directed students to vacate the hostels after announcing the closure of the institution. But the agitated students refused to vacate the hostels and decided to continue the protest.

Demands for justice

The agitated students have demanded the removal of the hostel warden and head of the food technology department from their posts. They also demanded an immediate police action against the college. SFI and Fraternity Movement members marched to the college and staged a sit-in protest seeking justice for Sradha.

Conclusion

The death of Sradha Satheesh highlights the issue of mental health support for students in India. Universities and colleges need to prioritize student welfare and ensure that harassment in any form is not tolerated. It is important that the authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations of mental harassment and take appropriate action, so that no student has to suffer the same fate as Sradha.

News Source : Maktoob media

Source Link :Amid rousing protests, Amal Jyothi College closed, students refuse to vacate hostel/