Newton N. Minnow, Who Called TV a “Vast Wasteland,” Dies at 97

Newton N. Minnow, who famously declared that network television was a “vast wasteland” while serving as head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the early 1960s, died on Saturday at the age of 97. Despite serving only two years in the FCC post, Minnow greatly influenced the broadcasting industry through government moves to promote satellite communications, the passage of legislation mandating UHF reception on TV sets, and his outspoken advocacy for quality in television.

Early Career

Minnow first became aware of President John F. Kennedy in the 1950s as an associate of Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson, the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 1952 and 1956. In 1961, Kennedy appointed him to head the FCC.

The “Vast Wasteland” Speech

Minnow made his famous challenge to TV executives in a speech to the National Association of Broadcasters on May 9, 1961, urging them to sit all day and watch his station. “I can assure you that you will see a vast wasteland,” he told them. The three networks were picking up almost all of their viewers, pay television was barely in the planning stage, PBS and “Sesame Street” were several years away, and niche channels like HBO and Animal Planet were far in the future.

The speech created a sensation, and the “vast wasteland” became a buzzword. Jimmy Durante opened an NBC special by saying, “The next hour will be devoted to raising the quality of television. … At least, Newt, we’re trying.”

Legacy

Mino became the first government official to receive the George Foster Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting. Among the new laws during his tenure was the All-Channel Receiver Act of 1962, which required that TV sets pick up UHF as well as VHF broadcasts, which opened up TV channels above 13 to widespread viewing. Congress also passed a bill that provided funding for educational television, and measures to promote communications satellites.

Minnow had a particular interest in children’s programming, telling broadcasters that some good children’s shows were “drowned in heavy doses of cartoons, violence and more violence.”

After leaving the FCC, Minnow became executive vice president and general counsel of Encyclopædia Britannica Inc. in Chicago. He later joined PBS, CBS Inc., and served as a board member at the advertising company Foote Cone & Belding Communications Inc. He also got Barack Obama a summer job at the law firm, where the future president met his wife, Michelle Robinson.

Minnow continued to push for reforms such as free airtime for political ads and more quality programming, while praising progress in diversity in American television.

Conclusion

Newton N. Minnow was a trailblazer in the field of broadcasting, advocating for quality television and broadening public choices. His “vast wasteland” speech made him a household name, and his legacy has left a permanent mark on the industry. He will be remembered for his contributions to American television and his commitment to the public interest.

