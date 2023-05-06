Dead – Death – Obituary News : Public TV champion Newton Mino dies at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Newton N. Minnow, Who Coined the Term “Vast Wasteland” for TV, Dies at 97

Newton N. Minnow, the former head of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the early 1960s, passed away on Saturday at the age of 97. Minnow was famously known for his speech to the National Association of Broadcasters in 1961, where he declared network television as a “vast wasteland.” He served as the head of the FCC for only two years but greatly influenced the broadcasting industry through government moves to promote satellite communications and the passage of legislation mandating UHF reception on TV sets.

Early Life and Career

Minnow was appointed to head the FCC in early 1961 by President John F. Kennedy. He initially became aware of the Kennedys in the 1950s as an associate of Illinois Gov. Adlai Stevenson, the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 1952 and 1956.

The “Vast Wasteland” Speech

Minnow made his famous challenge to TV executives in a speech to the National Association of Broadcasters on May 9, 1961, urging them to sit all day and watch his station, “without any book, magazine, newspaper, profit-and-damage sheet or rating book to distract you.” He criticized the “vast wasteland” of network television, which showed formulaic comedies, game shows, violence, and commercials. The speech caused a sensation, with the “vast wasteland” becoming a buzzword.

Legacy

Despite serving as the FCC head for only two years, Minnow left a permanent mark on the broadcasting industry. He was the first government official to receive the George Foster Peabody Award for Excellence in Broadcasting, and he pushed for reforms such as free airtime for political ads and more quality programming. He also had a particular interest in children’s programming and advocated for good children’s shows.

Minnow’s legacy includes the All-Channel Receiver Act of 1962, which required that TV sets pick up UHF as well as VHF broadcasts, and the promotion of communications satellites. He also played a role in televising the presidential debates, beginning with Kennedy and Richard N. Nixon.

Later Life and Career

After resigning from the FCC in 1963, Minnow became the executive vice president and general counsel of Encyclopædia Britannica Inc. in Chicago. He later joined PBS, CBS Inc., and served as a board member at the advertising company Foote Cone & Belding Communications Inc. He was also the director of the Annenberg Washington Program in Communications Policy Studies at Northwestern University.

Minnow continued to push for reforms in television throughout his life, advocating for free airtime for political ads and more quality programming. He was instrumental in Barack Obama’s early career, giving the future president a summer job at his law firm where he met his wife, Michelle Robinson.

Conclusion

Newton N. Minnow’s impact on the broadcasting industry was significant. His “vast wasteland” speech became a turning point in the public’s perception of television, and he advocated for a broader range of programming choices. He will be remembered for his dedication to the public interest in television programming.

News Source : Business News

Source Link :Former FCC head, public TV advocate Newton Mino dies at 97/