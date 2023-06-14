Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pulitzer Prize Winner Cormac McCarthy Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-winning author, passes away at 89

On Tuesday, the literary world mourned the loss of Cormac McCarthy, the celebrated author of books such as ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men’. McCarthy passed away due to natural causes at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, at the age of 89.

A Brief Look at McCarthy’s Life and Work

Cormac McCarthy was known for his vivid descriptions of the American frontier and post-apocalyptic worlds. He was a very private man in real life, but his books spoke volumes about his rich imagination and literary talent. Two of his most famous works, ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men’, were adapted into successful films.

The Road

‘The Road’ was published in 2006 and went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in the same year. The novel tells the story of a father and son who journey through a post-apocalyptic world in the United States. The book is a haunting and emotional tale of survival and the bond between a parent and child.

No Country for Old Men

‘No Country for Old Men’ was published in 2005 and tells the story of a drug deal gone wrong in the Texas desert backcountry. The book was also adapted into a film by Joel and Ethan Coen and went on to win four Oscars, including Best Picture. The movie starred Javier Bardem and Tommy Lee Jones and was widely acclaimed by critics and audiences alike.

Tributes Pour in for McCarthy

After the news of McCarthy’s passing broke, many fellow authors and literary figures paid tribute to him. Stephen King, another famous author, called McCarthy “maybe the greatest American novelist of my time”. His UK publisher, Pan Macmillan, described him as one of the “most influential and renowned writers”.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Cormac McCarthy’s passing is a loss to the literary world, but his work will continue to inspire generations of readers and writers. His books were not just acclaimed for their vivid descriptions and powerful storytelling, but also for their exploration of the human condition and the struggle for survival in a harsh and unforgiving world.

As we mourn the loss of this literary giant, we can take comfort in the fact that his legacy will live on through his books and the impact they have had on readers around the world.

News Source : Livemint

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist of ‘The Road’ no more, dies at 89/