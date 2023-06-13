Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pulitzer Prize Winner Cormac McCarthy Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy passes away at 89

The literary world mourns the death of Cormac McCarthy, who passed away at the age of 89 in Santa Fe on Tuesday. The news was confirmed by his son John McCarthy. The renowned writer was known for his crime thrillers, including ‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘The Counsellor’. Despite his success, McCarthy led a reclusive life, shying away from the spotlight.

McCarthy’s first novel, ‘The Orchard Keeper’, was published in 1965, but it was ‘All the Pretty Horses’ that brought him commercial success. The novel won the National Book Award in 1992, and a movie adaptation was released in 2000. However, it was ‘No Country for Old Men’ that propelled McCarthy into the mainstream. The film adaptation won four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

In 2006, McCarthy won the Pulitzer Prize for his novel ‘The Road’. The post-apocalyptic tale depicts a father and son’s journey through a desolate landscape. The novel has been praised for its haunting prose and its depiction of the human condition. A film adaptation was released in 2009, starring Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

McCarthy’s work has also been adapted for television. ‘The Gardener’s Son’, a miniseries based on his novel, received critical acclaim. In 2011, HBO released ‘The Sunset Limited’, a telepic based on McCarthy’s play of the same name. The writer adapted his own play for the screen. McCarthy also wrote ‘The Stonemason’, a five-act play that was performed in 1995.

Despite his success, McCarthy remained aloof, preferring to live a quiet life away from the public eye. He rarely gave interviews, and when he did, he was often evasive. He once said, “I’ve never felt like a writer. I don’t know what it means to feel like a writer. I just try to write.”

McCarthy’s death marks the end of an era in American literature. His work has been praised for its stark realism, its exploration of human nature, and its beautiful prose. He will be remembered as one of the greatest writers of his generation, and his work will continue to inspire readers and writers alike.

