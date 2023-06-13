Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pulitzer Prize-Winning Novelist Cormac McCarthy Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned American novelist Cormac McCarthy passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 89 due to natural causes. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author had a career spanning over five decades, during which he wrote numerous critically acclaimed novels that explored the dark side of human nature.

Born as Charles McCarthy Jr. on July 20, 1933, in Providence, Rhode Island, he was one of six children. His family moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, when he was a child, where his father worked as a lawyer. Growing up, he witnessed poverty and deprivation around him, which influenced his writing style and themes.

McCarthy’s debut novel, “The Orchard Keeper,” won the William Faulkner Foundation Award for notable first novel in 1965. None of his first five books sold more than 3,000 hardcover copies, but he continued to write, driven by his passion for storytelling. In 1992, he published “All the Pretty Horses,” the first book in the “Border Trilogy,” which earned him the National Book Award and National Book Critics Circle Award.

The “Border Trilogy” also included “The Crossing” (1994) and “Cities of the Plain” (1998). McCarthy’s other notable works include “No Country for Old Men,” which was adapted into an Academy Award-winning movie by the Coen brothers in 2007, and “The Road,” which won him the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2007.

“The Road” is a haunting novel that chronicles the journey of a father and his son through a desolate world. McCarthy’s unsentimental approach and exploration of the darker aspects of human nature made his novels stand out. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he once said, “If it doesn’t concern life and death, it’s not interesting.”

McCarthy was a recluse and refused to give public readings or do book tours. He even dismissed creative writing as a hustle. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, he revealed that he signed only 250 copies of “The Road” and gave them all to his younger son, John, so that he could sell them when he turned 18 and go to Las Vegas or wherever he wished.

McCarthy’s death has left a void in the literary world, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations of readers and writers. His unique style, uncompromising attitude, and exploration of the human condition through his novels will always be remembered. As he wrote in “The Road,” “Keep a little fire burning; however small, however hidden.”

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist, dead at 89 – KIRO 7 News Seattle/