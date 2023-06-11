Dead – Death – Obituary News : Punjabi actor Mangal Dhillon dies after cancer fight

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famous Punjabi Cine Star Mangal Dhillon Passes Away at 48

Just a week before his birthday, the film industry lost a talented actor, director, and producer, Mangal Dhillon. He was battling cancer for some time and passed away on Sunday in a hospital in Ludhiana. He was only 48 years old and had a bright future ahead of him.

Early Life and Career

Mangal Dhillon was born on April 19, 1972, in Punjab, India. He started his career in the Punjabi film industry in the late 1980s as a supporting actor. He worked in several Punjabi movies as a character actor in the early days of his career, but he always had a passion for filmmaking.

Turning Point

The turning point in his career came in 2008 when he made his directorial debut with the Punjabi film “Sadda Haq.” The movie was a massive hit and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Punjabi. It was based on the true story of the Sikh separatist movement in the 1980s.

After that, he directed several successful Punjabi films like “Sadda Haq 2,” “Baghi,” and “Rabba Main Kya Karoon.” He also acted in several Hindi movies like “Ghatak,” “Hafta Bandh,” and “Ghulam-E-Mustafa.”

Personal Life and Illness

Mangal Dhillon was a family man who loved his wife and children very much. He was a devoted Sikh who believed in the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. He was also a philanthropist who helped the underprivileged people in his community.

In 2019, he was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. He remained positive throughout his treatment and continued to work on his projects even during his illness.

Legacy

Mangal Dhillon was a multi-talented artist who made a significant contribution to the Punjabi film industry. He was a gifted actor, director, and producer who always tried to make meaningful cinema that had a social message. He was a trendsetter who inspired many young filmmakers to follow their dreams.

His sudden demise has left a void in the film industry, and his fans and colleagues are mourning his loss. He will always be remembered for his outstanding work and his kind nature.

Conclusion

Mangal Dhillon’s passing is a great loss to the film industry, and it is a reminder that life is short. He was a talented artist who had a bright future ahead of him, but fate had other plans. His legacy will live on through his work, and he will always be remembered as a great artist and a kind person.

His fans and colleagues are praying for his soul to rest in peace and for his family to find strength in these difficult times. Mangal Dhillon will always be missed, but his work will continue to inspire and entertain us for generations to come.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Punjabi actor-director Mangal Dhillon passes away following battle with cancer/