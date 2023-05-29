Dead – Death – Obituary News : Punjabi gangster killed at Canadian wedding

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Canadian police’s most violent gangster shot dead at a wedding venue in Vancouver

A 28-year-old man of Punjab-origin, Amarpreet (Chucky) Samra, who was on the Canadian police’s most violent gangsters’ list, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a wedding venue in Vancouver city. According to reports, Samra was on the dance floor with other guests less than 30 minutes before he was shot on Fraser Street, just before 1:30 am.

Suspected gang conflict

Samra and his older brother, Ravinder, were both invited guests at the wedding and were aligned with the UN Gang. Some guests reported that unidentified men walked back into the hall and asked the DJ to stop the music before the shooting occurred. The Vancouver Police issued a statement saying they are investigating the homicide of a 28-year-old man and believe this was a targeted shooting related to the ongoing gang conflict.

Police warnings

In August 2022, Canadian police issued a rare warning about 11 men linked to extreme levels of gang violence, including Amarpreet and Ravinder. The British Columbia Police said they were linked to a slew of killings and shootings in the province and asked the public to avoid being near them.

Investigation ongoing

The investigation into Samra’s death remains ongoing, and the Vancouver Police have asked anyone with information to come forward. The incident highlights the ongoing issue of gang violence in Canada and the need for continued efforts to combat it.

