Dead – Death – Obituary News : Punjabi Singer Kanwar Chahal Passes Away, Music Industry Mourns

Punjabi Music Industry Mourns the Demise of Singer Kanwar Chahal

The Punjabi music industry has been hit by yet another tragic news as the renowned singer Kanwar Chahal passed away recently. He was known for his soulful voice that touched the hearts of many music lovers.

Kanwar Chahal was one of the emerging stars in the music industry who had several dreams and aspirations related to music. He had worked with many famous singers, including Shahnaz Gill.

The sudden demise of Kanwar Chahal has left the entire music industry in shock and mourning. His last rites will reportedly be performed in Mansa, Punjab, where his family and friends will bid him a final farewell.

Kanwar Chahal had worked with Shahnaz Gill in the hit song ‘Majhe Di Jatti.’ His first song ‘Gal Sun Ja’ was also a massive hit, and he had several other popular songs like ‘Door,’ ‘Ik Vaar,’ and ‘Brand’ to his credit.

The news of Kanwar Chahal’s untimely demise has left everyone stunned. The entire music industry is mourning the loss of this talented singer who had a promising future ahead of him.

Manobala Passes Away, Tamil Film Industry Mourns the Loss

In another tragic news, the renowned Tamil actor-director Manobala passed away recently at the age of 69. He was undergoing treatment at his home in Chennai.

Manobala was a well-known actor in the Tamil film industry, famous for his comedy roles. He had acted in over 900 films and had directed around 25 movies.

The news of Manobala’s demise has left the Tamil film industry in shock and mourning. Celebrities like actor-director J.M. Kumar and industry tracker Ramesh Bala have confirmed the news on Twitter, expressing their grief.

Manobala had started his acting career in 1979 with Bharathiraja’s ‘Pudhiya Vaarpugal.’ He had also directed several popular films like ‘Pillai Nila,’ ‘Urkavalan,’ ‘En Purushanthaan Enakku Mattumthaan,’ ‘Karuppu Vellai,’ ‘Mallu Vetti Minor,’ and ‘Parambariyam.’

Apart from acting and directing, Manobala was also known for his impeccable comic timing and self-deprecating humor. He had acted in over 450 films during his illustrious career.

The news of the demise of these two talented artists has left a void in the music and film industries that will be difficult to fill. Their contributions to the industry will always be remembered and cherished by their fans and colleagues. May their souls rest in peace.

