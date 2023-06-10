Dead – Death – Obituary News : Pure Life Society’s President Mother Mangalam Passes Away at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Datin Paduka A. Mangalam: Remembering the “Mother Teresa of Malaysia”

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Malaysia mourns the loss of Datin Paduka A. Mangalam, the life president of the Pure Life Society in Puchong, who passed away at the age of 97. Fondly remembered as the “Mother Teresa of Malaysia”, she dedicated her life to humanitarian work and providing shelter for orphaned and underprivileged children.

The Pure Life Society, which was founded in 1949, is a charitable organization that aims to provide a home and education to those in need. Mangalam joined the society in 1949, a year after moving to Kuala Lumpur as a teacher. Her passion for serving humanity led her to devote her life to the cause of helping others.

Mangalam’s former student and the society’s former secretary, Ravindran Raman Kutty, told Free Malaysia Today that Mangalam was admitted to Assunta Hospital two weeks ago for bronchopneumonia before succumbing to her illness. Her passing is a great loss to the society and the country as a whole.

Mangalam’s contributions to society were recognized with numerous awards and honors. She was conferred the Kesatria Mangku Negara from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in 2003 and Pingat Jasa Kebangsaan from the Selangor Sultan in 1955. In 1977, she was honored with the Tun Fatimah Gold Medal from the National Council of Women’s Organisations for her outstanding work in serving the community.

Mangalam’s dedication to education and community work was also recognized with the Merdeka Award in 2010. She was a member of the Malaysia Inter-Religious Organisation and the National Advisory Council on the Integration of Women in Development. Her tireless efforts to promote interfaith harmony and women’s rights have left an indelible mark on Malaysian society.

Mangalam’s passing is a great loss to the Pure Life Society, which she led for over 70 years. Her legacy will continue through the society’s work in providing shelter and education to underprivileged children. The society has played a vital role in developing the lives of countless children, and Mangalam’s contribution to this noble cause will always be remembered.

The funeral will be held on Monday, and those wishing to pay their last respects may do so tomorrow at the Pure Life Society in Puchong from 10 am. Mangalam’s passing is a reminder of the importance of serving humanity and making a positive impact on society. Her life serves as an inspiration to others to continue her work in promoting education, interfaith harmony, and women’s rights.

Pure Life Society Mother Mangalam Malaysian philanthropist Social activism Charity work

News Source : Chan Wai Kit

Source Link :President of Pure Life Society Mother Mangalam dies at 97/