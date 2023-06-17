Dead – Death – Obituary News : Qatar U17 coach al-Misnad dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Qatar Mourns the Passing of Football Coach Saeed bin Saad al-Misnad

The sports fraternity in Qatar is in mourning following the passing of football coach Captain Saeed bin Saad al-Misnad. Al-Misnad, who is remembered for leading Qatar to a sixth-place finish at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 1999, passed away after battling an illness, according to the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Condolences from Qatar Olympic Committee President

The President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, took to Twitter to express his condolences. He said, “With the departure of Captain Saeed bin Saad al-Misnad, national football has lost one of the brilliant names and competencies in the field of coaching. May Allah have mercy on him, wide mercy. Our condolences to his honorable family, asking Allah to accept him and inspire them with patience and reward.”

Tributes from Qatar Football Association President

The President of the Qatar Football Association, Jassim bin Rashid al-Buainain, also paid tribute to al-Misnad’s services to national football. He offered his prayers for the departed soul.

Al-Misnad’s contributions to Qatari football are significant. He coached the U-17 national team for several years and helped them achieve their best-ever finish at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1999. Qatar’s success at the tournament helped establish the country as a rising footballing nation.

Al-Misnad also played for Qatar’s national team in the 1980s and 90s. He was part of the squad that won the Gulf Cup in 1992, which was a significant moment in Qatari football history.

Al-Misnad’s passing has left a void in the Qatari football community. His expertise and guidance helped shape the careers of many young players. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Qatari footballers.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Saeed bin Saad al-Misnad is a loss for Qatari football. His contributions to the sport were immense, and his legacy will be remembered for years to come. The Qatar sports fraternity is united in their grief, and their thoughts and prayers are with al-Misnad’s family during this difficult time.

News Source : Gulf Times

Source Link :Former Qatar U17 coach al-Misnad passes away/