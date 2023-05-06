Dead – Death – Obituary News : Qatari Poet Abdullah al-Hammadi Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

RIP Abdullah Abdulkarim al-Hammadi: A Tribute to the Renowned Qatari Poet

Introduction

The death of Abdullah Abdulkarim al-Hammadi, a well-known Qatari poet, has left an irreplaceable void in the artistic and cultural community. Al-Hammadi, who passed away at the age of 71 after a struggle with illness, is best remembered for his patriotic song ‘Allah Ya Omri Qatar’ (God, O My Life, Qatar) which he wrote in 1975 and was performed by Mohamed al-Saei. His contributions to Qatari literature and music will always be remembered and cherished.

The Legacy of Abdullah Abdulkarim al-Hammadi

Abdullah Abdulkarim al-Hammadi was a gifted writer who produced many works, but it was his song ‘Allah Ya Omri Qatar’ that brought him immense fame. The song, which was composed by the late musician Abdulaziz Nasser, is considered one of the most famous patriotic songs in Qatar.

Dr Marzouq Bashir, a researcher and poet, worked with al-Hammadi at Qatar National Radio for a long time. In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he described al-Hammadi as a study partner and friend and praised his virtues, calling him a humble, generous, peaceful and loving person.

The Success of ‘Allah Ya Omri Qatar’

Dr Bashir attributed the success of ‘Allah Ya Omri Qatar’ to the simplicity of its wording and its sincere expression of people’s love for their country. He described it as “the people’s song today”, chanted in schools and on all occasions. The song has become an anthem for the people of Qatar, and al-Hammadi’s legacy will always be remembered through it.

The Works of Abdullah Abdulkarim al-Hammadi

Aside from ‘Allah Ya Omri Qatar’, al-Hammadi wrote the lyrics of many songs performed by Qatari singers. He was a well-respected figure in the cultural community and his contributions to Qatari literature will always be remembered.

Al-Hammadi’s Colleague in the Field of Theatre

Dr Bashir, who also worked with al-Hammadi in the field of theatre, praised his colleague’s contributions to the art form. Al-Hammadi’s talent as a writer was not limited to music and poetry, but extended to theatre as well.

Conclusion

The death of Abdullah Abdulkarim al-Hammadi is a great loss to the artistic and cultural community. His contributions to Qatari literature and music will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on through his works. The simplicity and sincerity of ‘Allah Ya Omri Qatar’ will continue to inspire the people of Qatar for generations to come.

