Dead – Death – Obituary News : Quando Rondo: Alive or Dead? Death Hoax Disproved

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Is Quando Rondo Dead or Alive?

Recently, the name Quando Rondo has been trending on social media platforms due to the news of a shooting involving the rapper. The music industry and fans were left in disbelief after the shocking news went viral on many social networking sites. Many people are searching for Quando Rondo’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know whether he is alive or not.

The Shooting Incident

Quando Rondo found himself in the middle of a shooting incident in Los Angeles. A group of attackers reached a West Hollywood gas station and unleashed gunfire, tragically resulting in the death of a person. Swifty was taken to the nearby hospital. The suspects fled the location in a white sedan. Rondo and his accomplices were later stopped for questioning by law enforcement in an attempt to escape. Videos capturing Quando’s relationship with the police quickly made their way across social media platforms.

Is Quando Rondo Dead or Alive?

According to a spokesperson for Rondo, the rapper was present during the recent shooting, which fatally took the life of another person. However, Rondo himself did not sustain any wounds and he is reportedly safe. The representative also urged respect for his privacy during this challenging time. The news comes almost two years after a previous incident involving Rondo’s friend, Timothy “Lul Tim” Leakes, who was reportedly involved in the November 2020 murder of King Von.

It is important to note that Quando Rondo is alive and he is totally fine. The news of his passing is just a rumor. Police should not believe such news without any confirmation.

About Quando Rondo

Quando Rondo is a well-known American rapper, singer, and songwriter from Savannah, Georgia. He made his career by himself and has gained a lot of popularity in the music industry. He is not dead and he is totally fine. It is important to respect his privacy during this challenging time.

Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates on this developing news story.

Quando Rondo Death Rumours Quando Rondo Alive Confirmation Debunking Quando Rondo Death Hoax Quando Rondo’s Current Health Status Quando Rondo’s Response to Death Hoax Rumours

News Source : Dekh News

Source Link :Is Quando Rondo Dead or Alive? Rapper Death Hoax Rumours Debunked/