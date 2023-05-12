Dead – Death – Obituary News : Queanbeyan Roos Player Roger Tait Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Roger Tait Obituary, Death: Remembering a Legend

The Queanbeyan Kangaroos will be playing their games for the next two weekends while wearing black armbands in remembrance of Roger Tait, who passed away the previous weekend. Roger was a man who was held in extremely high esteem and a fantastic musician. He played a significant role in the expansion and development of the junior rugby league in the region, especially for the younger players. Roger was a tough man who could also play football and was a member of the New Zealand national soccer team.

A Career Full of Accomplishments

Roger arrived in Canberra with an accomplished playing career under his belt. He was a member of the New Zealand national soccer team, which speaks volumes about his talent. In the middle of the 1970s, Roger became a member of the Queanbeyan Kangaroos, where he played First Grade and was also the Captain-Coach of the reserve grade squad.

Remembering a Kind and Generous Man

It is difficult to put into words how much Roger meant to the rugby league community in the region. He was a man who was held in extremely high esteem, and everyone who knew him had nothing but good things to say about him. Because we had worked together for two years, Roger and I were quite familiar with one another. I can say without hesitation that Roger was one of the kindest and most generous people I’ve ever come across.

A Significant Contributor to Junior Rugby League Development

Roger played a significant role in the expansion and development of the junior rugby league in the region, especially for the younger players. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and provide guidance to those who needed it. Roger understood the importance of giving back to the community, and he did so with great passion and dedication.

A Mark of Respect

As a mark of respect and in memory of Roger, we will observe a moment of quiet prior to today’s game for the First Grade. During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We hope that they find comfort in the knowledge that Roger was loved and respected by so many in the rugby league community.

In Conclusion

Roger Tait was a legend in every sense of the word. He was a talented athlete, a kind and generous man, and a significant contributor to the development of junior rugby league in the region. While we mourn his passing, we also celebrate his life and the impact he had on so many people. Rest in peace, Roger. You will be missed.

