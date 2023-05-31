Dead – Death – Obituary News : Quebec acting legend Michel Cote passes away at 72

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Iconic Quebec Actor Michel Cote Passes Away at 72

Quebec’s film industry has lost one of its most celebrated actors, Michel Cote, who passed away at the age of 72. The Alma, Quebec native retired from public life in April 2022 due to bone marrow disease. Reports suggest that he died of natural causes. The news of his death came from his family in a statement released on Monday. Cote was a prominent figure in Quebec’s film industry, having acted in over 25 films and more than 20 TV shows.

Cote made his acting debut in 1983, with a lead role in Andre’s Forcier’s film starring Guy’s Lecuyer. He became a prominent figure in Quebec’s film industry, with roles in films such as Cruising Bar and Crazy. In 2013, he was awarded the Jutra award for excellence in cinema. He was also honored in January 2022 during an emotional edition of Les Enfants with his wife, actress Veronique, and their son, Maxime Le Flaguias, who is also an actor.

Cote was known for his ability to disappear completely into a character, making him one of Quebec’s most revered and talented actors. His last film was the 2017 Canadian box office-breaking De Pere, which was a sequel to a French language cinema classic in Canada. He also paid tribute to director Jean-Marc Vallee, who offered him the iconic role in the film Crazy.

Many people are mourning the loss of Michel Cote, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who took to social media to express his condolences. Trudeau described Cote as an extraordinary loss for Quebecois culture and the entire community. Cote will be remembered as a versatile actor who brought his unique talent to every role he played.

In addition to his film work, Cote was also a prominent stage actor. For nearly 40 years, he performed in the attendance-breaking play Broue with fellow actors Marc Messier and Marcel Gauthier, between film shoots. The play first premiered in 1979, and its success landed Cote a place in several editions of Bye Bye, Quebec’s New Year’s Eve sketch comedy special.

In conclusion, Michel Cote will be remembered as a versatile and talented actor who contributed immensely to Quebec’s film industry. His death is a significant loss for the industry and the community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

News Source : TunerBN

Source Link :How did Michel Cote die? Tributes pour in for Quebec acting legend dies at 72/