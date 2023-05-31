Dead – Death – Obituary News : Quebec acting legend Michel Cote’s death at 72: Tributes flow in

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Quebec Actor Michel Cote Dies at 72

The Quebec acting community is mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated actors, Michel Cote, who reportedly passed away at the age of 72. Cote, who is best known for his roles in films like Cruising Bar and Crazy, retired from public life in April 2022 due to bone marrow disease.

Award-winning Career

Cote had a long and illustrious career in the Quebec film industry, spanning over 40 years. He began his movie career in 1983 with a lead role in Andre’s Forcier’s film, starring Guy’s Lecuyer. Over the years, he appeared in over 25 films and 20 TV shows, earning critical acclaim for his performances.

In 2013, Cote was honored with a Jutra award for excellence in cinema. He was also recognized in January 2022 during an emotional edition of Les Enfants, where he was accompanied by his wife and actress Veronique and their son, Maxime Le Flaguias, also an actor.

An Extraordinary Loss for Quebec

News of Cote’s death has shocked and saddened the Quebecois community, with many people taking to social media to express their condolences. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described Cote as one of Quebec’s most revered and talented actors, calling his passing an “extraordinary loss for Quebecois culture and for our entire community.”

Cause of Death

Although many people are curious about the cause of Cote’s death, his family has confirmed that he passed away from natural causes. The actor had been dealing with bone marrow disease, which led to his retirement from public life earlier this year.

A Legacy to Remember

Despite his retirement, Cote’s legacy will live on in the Quebec film community. He was a beloved and respected figure, known for his incredible talent and dedication to his craft. Cote’s last film was the 2017 Canadian box office-breaking De Pere, which was a sequel to what is widely considered the greatest success in French language cinema in Canada.

Cote will be remembered as a true icon of Quebec cinema, and his passing is a great loss to the industry and to his fans.

