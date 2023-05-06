Dead – Death – Obituary News : Queen Elizabeth II’s Age at Death & Date of Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Coronation of King Charles III: Continuing the Legacy of Queen Elizabeth II

On this historic day, more than 29 million UK viewers tuned in to witness the crowning of King Charles III. The traditional affair, held at Westminster Abbey, was a display of stunning music and the royal family in ceremonial robes and attire. For Charles, it marks the beginning of his reign, the Carolean era, and a mixture of emotions – pride and determination, but also sadness as it marks the end of his mother’s incredible life.

Queen Elizabeth II’s farewell was a grand yet sombre occasion marking the end of a historic 70-year reign. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle and Estate, her summer home and ‘happy place.’ Her Majesty was 96 years old at the time of her death.

Born as Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary of York on April 21, 1926, The Queen acceded to the throne on February 6, 1952, upon the death of her father King George VI, when she was 25 years old. Her coronation took place on June 2, 1953.

Her Majesty’s pledge on her 21st birthday, in 1947, was: ‘I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.’

The Queen reigned for 70 years and 214 days, making her the second longest-reigning monarch in the world. She marked her Platinum Jubilee in February and June 2022.

As King Charles III begins his reign, he will continue the legacy of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. She was a symbol of stability and continuity in an ever-changing world. Throughout her reign, she served her country with dedication and commitment, always putting her duty to her people first.

King Charles III will undoubtedly face challenges during his reign, but he will have the support of the royal family and the people of the United Kingdom. He has already shown his commitment to environmental issues and his passion for the arts, and he will continue to champion causes close to his heart.

The coronation of King Charles III is a historic moment for the United Kingdom and the world. It marks the beginning of a new era, one that will undoubtedly be shaped by the challenges and opportunities of the times. But with the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II as his guide, King Charles III will lead his country with grace, dignity, and a commitment to serving his people.

News Source : Elizabeth Atkin

Source Link :When did Queen Elizabeth II die and how old was Her Majesty? | UK News/