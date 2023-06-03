Dead – Death – Obituary News : Queen Elizabeth’s Last Days: Herculean Effort Required

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Years: A Painful Struggle

The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing has left the world mourning the loss of a monarch who reigned for over seven decades. While her legacy will be remembered for centuries to come, her final years were marked by pain and struggle, according to a source close to the royal family.

The anonymous friend revealed that the Queen’s health had deteriorated significantly in the weeks leading up to her death. Her sight and hearing had both declined, and she had difficulty concentrating for extended periods. The source also disclosed that the Queen was in a lot of pain, particularly in the last years of her life, after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

The Queen’s declining health had become increasingly apparent to the public in recent years. She had reduced her public appearances, and her engagements were often shortened or canceled due to health concerns. During her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, the Queen made a rare appearance on the balcony of Windsor Castle, but even that required a titanic effort, according to the source.

The friend’s revelations support claims made by other sources about the Queen’s health struggles. Royal author Gyles Brandreth had previously alleged that the Queen was suffering from bone cancer at the time of her death. Meanwhile, royal correspondent Robert Jobson described the elaborate plan to get the Queen onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for her “last salute” during the Platinum Jubilee. Jobson revealed that the Queen had insisted on a military-style exercise to conceal the fact that she was using a wheelchair.

The Queen’s last days were undoubtedly challenging, but she remained committed to her duties until the end. Just days before her passing, she had formally appointed Liz Truss as the UK’s prime minister. Despite her pain and declining health, the Queen continued to fulfill her responsibilities as the head of state, a testament to her unwavering dedication to her country.

As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, it is easy to forget the struggles she faced in her final years. Her legacy will be remembered for her strength, grace, and unwavering commitment to her country and its people. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :‘Required titanic effort when…’: New details on Queen Elizabeth’s final days/